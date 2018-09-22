Atlanta Police have identified a suspect who allegedly robbed nine businesses across metro Atlanta.
Police say 38-year-old Wayne Patterson went on a nine-day robbing spree between July 20-28 which included hitting multiple Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in Conyers, Riverdale, Mabelton, Jonesboro and Atlanta.
In each of the robberies, Patterson brandished a firearm while demanding money from the register.
Surveillance footage shows he fled the scene in a 2008-14 silver Dodge Avenger and 2008-14 white Honda Accord.
He has been charged by Covington Police with seven other armed robberies and faces potential federal charges in all eight robberies.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
