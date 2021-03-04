Brookhaven investigators are working to learn all they can about a man whose body was discovered inside the construction site of their next police department.
Investigators told CBS46 News the man’s body was found inside the fencing, at an area that isn’t easily reached by foot.
After further investigation, police have identified the man to be 65-year-old Steven Goldman of Brookhaven.
Investigators used drones to comb the scene for evidence in hopes of learning what led to Goldman's death.
The Dekalb County Medical Examiner’s Office along with Brookhaven Police Investigators reported that this incident was a natural death and that no foul play or criminal activity was suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.