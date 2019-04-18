ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A body found in the Middle Oconee River in Athens-Clarke County on April 13 has been positively identified.
Emory Odell Findley, 54, of Athens, was reported missing on March 29. Weeks later, two kayakers found the body in the Middle Oconee River near St. George Drive.
The body was removed and taken to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy was performed. The Athens-Clarke County coroner positively identified the body as Findley on Thursday.
It's unclear how Findley died but police initially stated on April 13 that foul play was not suspected.
The incident remains under investigation.
