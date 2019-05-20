BARROW COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- An elderly couple have been found dead inside a home in Barrow County.
According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, the bodies of 70 year-old Willard Ron Hess and his wife, 72 year-old Dorothy E. Hess were found inside their home on the 400 block of Southridge Road in Winder.
The bodies were found by an adult family member.
Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith tells CBS46's Daniel Wilkerson that the department is investigating the deaths as a double murder.
The cause of death is unknown at this time. Both bodies have been taken to the GBI crime lab where autopsies will be performed.
Meanwhile, the Barrow County Sheriff's Department is looking for a black vehicle in connection to the case.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
