GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) A couple found dead inside their Grayson home in what police are calling a possible murder/suicide have been identified.
The bodies of the couple were found Wednesday morning inside a home on the 2100 block of Graystone Parkway in Grayson. The department says the call came in just after 10 a.m. asking officers to perform a welfare check.
The couple was later identified as Nancy Bozeman,69, and Stacy Bozeman, 77.
Update: There are two deceased persons inside the home - an older couple. This incident is being investigated as a possible murder / suicide. pic.twitter.com/VZbU2wsDQS— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 1, 2020
CBS46 is working to gather more details and we'll have updates as new information comes in.
Active Investigation: Officers are at the scene of a homicide on Graystone Pkwy in Grayson. The PIO is headed to the scene to gather more information. pic.twitter.com/wHZN6k1vt7— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 1, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.