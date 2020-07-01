Source: Gwinnett County PD
Source: Gwinnett County PD

GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) A couple found dead inside their Grayson home in what police are calling a possible murder/suicide have been identified.

The bodies of the couple were found Wednesday morning inside a home on the 2100 block of Graystone Parkway in Grayson. The department says the call came in just after 10 a.m. asking officers to perform a welfare check.

The couple was later identified as Nancy Bozeman,69, and Stacy Bozeman, 77.

CBS46 is working to gather more details and we'll have updates as new information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.