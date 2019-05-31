ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Friday, police confirmed the body found at the Atlantic Newtown Apartments off of Nesbit Ferry Rd in Roswell is 17-year-old Mercedes Chico-Sims.
On Wednesday, officers responded to the report of a deceased person. Maintenance personnel located the teenage girl lying near the complex pool and called 911.
Based on the manner in which the body was found, Police believe her death occurred under suspicious circumstances.
Shortly before the discovery, the Johns Creek Police Department initiated a missing person investigation. The missing person was reported to be a female in her late teens to early 20's. As a result, Johns Creek officers responded to the apartment complex to assist with the investigation.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as the same individual who was reported missing in Johns Creek.
The Chico-Sims family requests privacy during this difficult time.
Elijah Foster, an 18-year-old Roswell resident, has been arrested and charged with concealing the death of another in connection with this case.
Mr. Foster was also charged with additional offenses unrelated to this investigation. This investigation is still ongoing.
New developments will be reported as they occur.
