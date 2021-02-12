A deadly accident involving over a dozen vehicles shutdown all lanes of Interstate 75 Thursday afternoon. The accident happened just south of Big Shanty Road just after 11 a.m.
According to Cobb County Police's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, a vehicle traveling north on I-75 hydroplaned and crashed into the western guardrail. As traffic slowed, a second crash happened between two tractor-trailer trucks just south of the first crash. Police said the two crashes set of a chain of collisions that eventually involved 13 vehicles.
"Just hoping I'd live, that's what was going through my mind," said Paul who tried to stop his 18-wheeler to avoid hitting the driver in front of him. "I tried to stop, the guy behind me hit the back end of me, pushed me into him and it was just like a chain reaction."
Cobb County Police said Boniface Ndiangui, 58, of Marietta was driving a tractor trailer truck in the northbound lanes when he crashed into the rear of a car hauler being towed by a Ram 3500 truck. Ndiangui was pronounced dead at the scene from the injuries he suffered. Other motorists had non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
I-75 remained closed for several hours after the crashes. Cobb County Police asked anyone that may have dashcam video of the collisions to call 770-499-3987.
