DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—Police have identified a fast-food worker who they said shot a customer as Johnte Robinson, 24.
According to officials with DeKalb County, officers responded to a person shot call at the Checkers on Candler Road, near I-20 in unincorporated DeKalb County.
Officers at the scene would only confirm one person was transported from Checkers to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A woman at the scene told CBS46 her son called her moments after the shooting.
According to the mom, her son told her there was a mix-up in the order between her son and another patron.
After an argument, a Checkers employee fired a bullet from inside the restaurant, striking the other patron and grazing the woman’s son, the woman said.
The woman said her son told her the other patron was shot in the neck and police were interviewing her son.
Officers have charged Robinson with aggravated assault.
