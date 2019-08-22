DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) Police say a man accused of allegedly trying to abduct a young girl in Paulding County will not face charges.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says the man, who is a driver for a package delivery service, was servicing a coworker's route and was unfamiliar with the area.
He says he was on his phone when he saw the young girl walking her dog and slowed down so he could pass by her safely.
Detectives again spoke with the young girl who said the man didn't stop but became scared when the man slowed down.
The department says because of the inconsistency of the young girl's story combined with the fact that the man was cooperative, they've decided no charges will be filed in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.