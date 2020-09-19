GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have arrested multiple suspects who were involved in a shooting at an apartment complex in Griffin early Saturday afternoon.
Griffin Police were dispatched around 2:27 p.m. to Griffin Crossings Apartment complex on West McIntosh Road after reports of gunfire.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who appeared to have been shot in the chest.
Griffin Fire and Wellstar EMS also responded to the scene. Police identified the victim to be 24-year-old Reginald Darnell Hamm of Griffin.
Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
Anyone who may information related to this investigation is asked to contact the police department's non-emergency number at 770-229-9911.
