ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating a fatal wreck that occurred after a truck crashed through fencing on a bridge on Akers Mill Road and landed on the interstate below.
The driver has been identified as 33 year-old Dennis Favre of Dallas, Ga. There were no other individuals in the vehicle.
Favre was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado just before 12:45 p.m. Monday when he took the I-75 HOV ramp to Akers Mill Road "at a high rate of speed." The driver flew through the intersection, crashed through a concrete barrier and plunged into the concrete median below.
Heavy delays were experienced for both directions of traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.