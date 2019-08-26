ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating a fatal wreck that occurred after a truck crashed through fencing on a bridge on Akers Mill Road and landed on the interstate below.

The driver has been identified as 33 year-old Dennis Favre of Dallas, Ga. There were no other individuals in the vehicle.

Favre was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado just before 12:45 p.m. Monday when he took the I-75 HOV ramp to Akers Mill Road "at a high rate of speed." The driver flew through the intersection, crashed through a concrete barrier and plunged into the concrete median below.

Heavy delays were experienced for both directions of traffic.