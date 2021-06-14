ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta police held a press conference Monday to provide more information about a shooting at Lenox Square that left a security guard critically injured.

Police believe the two 15-year-olds charged with the crime were trying to get into the Apple store and that the guard may have had keys to get inside. Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. confirmed that the teens did try to get into the Apple store following the shooting.

Both are now in custody on a slew of charges including armed robbery, criminal attempt of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under age 18 and tampering with evidence. Because they are juveniles, police are not releasing their names.

Hampton said investigators obtained video from the Apple store, from Lenox Mall and also from a Westin Hotel, where the two were apprehended just minutes after the shooting. He said that video, along with interviews conducted with the two suspects, lead police to believe they are ‘significantly involved,’ in the shooting.

Hampton said he believes this is the first time the two have been involved in this level of violence but doesn’t believe this is their first encounter with law enforcement.

As the investigation continues, police are trying to determine if the driver of a small blue car seen in the area could be involved in the crime.

The security guard, who is recovering at a nearby hospital, is in critical but stable condition. He has been able to talk to investigators about the incident.

