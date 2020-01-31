PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CBS46) – Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed in an apartment.
Gwinnett County police officers said 22-year-old Malik Werts was found shot in an apartment on Ashley Lakes Drive in Peachtree Corners just after noon Friday.
While police don't have a suspect description, detectives believe Werts was familiar with his killer.
Police have not released any other details.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
