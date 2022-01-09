MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Marietta Police is investigating a pedestrian collision that happened early Sunday morning.
At approximately 3:38 a.m. on Interstate 75 north at the entrance from South Marietta Parkway.
Police believe an unidentified man was walking on Interstate 75 north in the travel lanes, when he was hit by a 2020 Toyota Tundra driven by Daniel Bittner, 63, of Ohio.
The man died during the crash.
On Monday, investigators identified the man to be 26-year-old Mainor Asahel Chirinos Sanchez of Marietta.
No photo is available at this time, but he is described as a Hispanic man, possibly in his twenties or early thirties with a thin build.
Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact STEP Investigator Ayres at (770) 794-5384.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.