Atlanta police on Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl.
Kennedy Maxie was wounded the night of Dec. 21. She was sitting inside a vehicle when she was struck by a bullet as she and her aunt, the driver, were passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.
The child's aunt heard what sounded like several gunshots, but was not aware her niece had been struck until the child began acting strangely.
Kennedy was immediately transported to Scottish Rite Hospital for surgery. She succumbed to her injuries Saturday evening, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office.
The gunman in this incident remains at large.
During a press conference on Tuesday, authorities identified the suspect to be 24-year-old Daquan Reed of Virginia. Reed is charged with of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless conduct.
Investigators are actively working to arrest Reed.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone wishing to leave a donation.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement:
Our hearts are broken by the senseless murder of Kennedy. While the Atlanta Police Department has significant leads in the apprehension of those responsible, it does not erase the pain felt when a beautiful, vibrant, and loving child is tragically taken from her family. We urge the public to continue to provide information that will lead to the arrests of the careless and heartless people responsible for Kennedy’s death.
Authorities are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daquan Reed should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.