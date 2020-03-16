ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have identified a suspect wanted in the March 8 murder of 31-year-old Thuan Nguyen at Lenox Square.
A warrant for felony murder was issued on Thursday for the suspect, 19-year-old Ricky James Lafargue. Atlanta Homicide Investigators confirmed that Lafargue is the only person wanted in connection with this crime and detectives are actively working to take him in to custody.
Anyone with information should call crime stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous and remain eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.