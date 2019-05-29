ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teen found dead at an apartment complex in Roswell early Wednesday morning has been identified.
Police found the body of 17 year-old Mercedes Chico-Sims lying next to the pool at Atlantic Newtown apartments on Nesbit Ferry Road at around 10 a.m.
Police reported she suffered from some type of trauma thus making the cause of death suspicious.
According to Johns Creek Police, there was a missing person report filed the same morning of the incident. It was later confirmed that the missing persons report was for Chico-Sims.
Police have arrested 18 year-old Elijah Foster and charged him with concealing the death of another in connection to the case.
He's also facing additional charges in a case unrelated to this investigation.
Meanwhile, the family of Mercedes Chico-Sims released this statement to CBS46 News:
"We are devastated to learn that the body found at the Atlantic Newtown apartments in Roswell is our precious daughter, Mercedes. Beyond our grief, our commitment is to honor and remember the life of Mercedes with the support of our family and friends. We are cooperating with both the Johns Creek and Roswell police departments in their ongoing investigations. If anyone has any information that will help in the investigation into Mercedes' death, please notify the police immediately. Our family is just beginning our grieving process and we appreciate your respect for our privacy. We are not granting news media interviews at this time. Please remember Mercedes as you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. We miss you Mercedes."
