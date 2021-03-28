Police have identified the two men who were found dead inside a Lawrenceville home on Sunday evening.
The men have been identified as Darius Myles, 28, and Christopher Smith, 23.
Both men were shot at least once and lived in the home where the homicide occurred, Police said.
Gwinnett County police responded to a domestic call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 600 block of Oxford Hall Drive. When they arrived, they found two men dead inside the home.
Police are still investigating to discover a motive and piece together what led up to the murders.
Anyone with information should contact the police at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here.
Crimestoppers can offer a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
