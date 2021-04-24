DEKALB, Ga. (CBS46) The Dekalb Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Evans Mill Road on Friday morning.
Police tell CBS46 News they have learned of a victim, Omarie Whatley, 18, is one of three people that were shot, and he is the only victim that has died from his injuries.
The preliminary details revealed one victim is in critical condition and the third victim suffered from minor injuries, say police.
