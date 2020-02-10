LOGANVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have identified the victim fatally shot in Loganville on Monday.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 3200 block of Wrenwood Court. Police found 28 year-old Marcus Gilead with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
