COBB County, (CBS46) -- Several golfers stopped at the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Cobb County Wednesday to pay their respects to golf pro Gene Siller.
“We were just talking as we came up here about the tragedy and how senseless this whole thing was,” Golf club member Bob Fuller said.
Siller was shot and killed on the course Saturday when he happened upon a crime in progress, it does not appear he was a target. Cobb County Police found a white pick-up truck stuck in a sand trap near the green with two other dead bodies in the back when they arrived.
“A little disappointed that we are three days, four days now since the incident and we still don’t have any idea as to why. The fact that there were some other bodies in the truck that’s one thing I understand, but why was he even here, he being the guy driving the truck?” Fuller asked.
Police identified one of the bodies in the back of the truck as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California, the other was 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas who was the owner of the truck and the third victim was 46-year-old Eugene Siller.
“There’s no question that Gene coming up when he did, I’m sure saved lives because there were other people playing on the golf course who were playing that would have come up this way. I know some guys who were getting ready to play the hole,” Fuller said.
The golf course reopened Wednesday, with the exception of hole 10. Meanwhile, detectives continue to track down leads stating the suspect is not a threat to the public.
The only suspect description released was from nearby Kennesaw State University stating the suspect is 6’1, 170 lbs. Hispanic male with a darker complexion. Last seen wearing a white t-shirt, work pants and possibly a hat.
“This neighborhood has over 30 different empty rental houses because of our adjacency to KSU. Have they gone and checked those houses? We’re all kind of afraid that he could be held up in a house somewhere,” Neighbor KC Hamill said.
CBS46 contacted Cobb County Police about the suspect description and they released the following statement.
“We don’t have a confirmed description of the suspect to release, and I am not privy to information that the university might have put out immediately following the shooting. I can’t corroborate the description you have listed,” Sgt. Wayne Delk said.
