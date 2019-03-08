SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Police have released the identity of a woman who was run over by a patrol car in a Salt Lake City suburb, but are not sure whether the accident caused her death.
Police say 25-year-old Cindreia Simone Europe of Smyrna, Georgia, was accidentally run over Tuesday by a Greater Salt Lake Unified Police officer responding to a report of suspicious activity near a Millcreek strip mall.
Police say Europe was lying in a parking lot when she was struck by the patrol car around 11 p.m.
It is not yet known whether she was alive at the time of the accident.
A state medical examiner will try to determine the cause of her death.
The unidentified officer has been placed on paid leave while Salt Lake police investigate.
