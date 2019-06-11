CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (CBS46) -- Chattanooga Police have issued a warning about illegal drug use after four reports of suspicious overdoses.
The four deaths occurred in a 24-hour span on June 10. Police said toxicology reports are pending, however, investigators determined the death involved "illicit drugs."
Investigators added, "The number of deaths in a short period of time is indicative of extremely dangerous drugs being sold and used."
If you witness an overdoes call 911 immediately.
