ATLANTA (CBS46) — Dramatic video surfaced on social media over the weekend showing Gwinnett Police tasing a young man on Herrington Road who was seen running from officers.
“It looks terrible. It looks like a day-to-day thing,” resident Ian Pemberton said.
“I guess after seeing it, it looked like a pretty traumatic event,” resident Anthony Gardner said.
The boy's father called 911 because he said his son has mental issues and had left the house and was running down the street with a shovel. When police arrived on scene the boy started hitting the hood of a patrol car with the shovel. That’s when officers used a taser to detain him and take him to the hospital.
“Everything can be taken out of context when you see a little two second clip and hear a lot of screaming and someone falling on their face but it’s good to see some good being done. Hopefully the guy is doing better and got the help he needs,” Gardner said.
And one week ago, an Atlanta Police Officer responded to a man with suicidal thoughts on a bridge at Fairburn Road and I-20. 22-year-veteran Sgt. Jason Combee talked the man out of jumping and ultimately saved his life.
“I asked him why would you want to jump? Why would you want to kill yourself? And he stated he’s having a lot of family problems and family issues. He didn’t go into a lot of detail. And what I told him is what you’re doing is a permanent solution to a short-term problem. We can get you some help,” Combee said.
It’s crisis intervention where law enforcement officers chose to help someone instead of pressing charges.
“I think he did the right thing. I think we need more cops like that to investigate behind what the issue is and the matter than just trying to apprehend and tase someone or shoot someone. I think they did a good thing,” Pemberton said.
