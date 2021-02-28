Atlanta police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday.
Erianna Parker, whose father reported her missing, was last seen around 3 p.m. at 505 Fulton Street SW on Feb. 27. She was wearing a gray hooded shirt, a pink t-shirt and blue jeans. Parker is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4260.
