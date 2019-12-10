DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police are looking for a suspicious man who approached a 13-year-old girl on her way to the bus stop.
Police say the man was driving a black Honda Accord when he began asking the girl about her bus stop and school before driving off. The girl was not harmed, but made sure to tell the appropriate adults about the unsettling encounter near Viking Ct and Norman Road.
The man is described as black with a light complexion and chiseled jawline, he has a curly afro and may be in his 40s.
As a precaution, police have increased their patrols of the area.
Anyone with information of the incident is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.