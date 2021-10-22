CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police increased the reward to $15,000 for information leading to the person who gunned down a man in Conyers, four years ago.
On Oct. 22, 2017, Richard "ATL" Green was murdered in the Pinedale subdivision in Conyers. Police said the gunman has yet to be identified.
The Green family committed to increasing the reward money amount that was already offered by Conyers Police Department and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.
Anyone with information regarding this case can submit an anonymous tip here, or you can call 404 577-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.