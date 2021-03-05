A family who was traveling the southeast to relocate said they had everything taken from them overnight, including their sons remains while right here in Georgia.
CBS46 Tori Cooper spoke with the family Thursday.
The Benton family said it was more than just belongings tucked away inside their family U-haul.
“He was in the NICU for the first five months of his life, you know fighting for his life everyday,” Ben Benton said.
Benton said it was that last piece of their family, a miracle that doctors said was not possible.
“We were told that we wouldn’t be able to have kids, my wife was told that she wasn’t going to be able to have kids at all. She’s a cancer survivor but luckily she eventually got pregnant with our son surprisingly.”
Benton’s wife gave birth to their son Wyatt prematurely five years ago.
He said his son’s life was cut short by a brain issue and the ashes inside his urn were all they had left of his memory.
“Losing his earn is like losing him all over again, is the worst feeling in the world that I would not wish upon anyone in the world.”
He said before tucking his family into bed inside the La Quinta Inn in Convington, he locked their family U-Haul truck with his sons ashes tucked away inside.
Later that night Convington Police said, two people along with a man in a grey hoodie were seen on surveillance video stealing the U-Haul.
Police said the man in the grey hoodie, broke inside this passenger side door of the U-Haul , hotwired it and took off towards Atlanta.
Thursday morning, Convington Police said they discovered the U-Haul abandoned near Forest Park Road.
“It was very hard to look and sift through everything, and we did everything we could to find the earn and we were unable to locate it,” Convington Police Sgt. Allen said.
While police remain focused on finding the man in the surveillance, they wiped the van for fingerprints hoping the get Wyatt’s ashes back in the hands of his mother and father.
“You know if I could say anything to the people who did this I would tell them, that if you have kids, look at them and picture never having them again,” Benton said.
The Benton’s said they are now offering a reward to anyone who can help bring back their sons ashes to them.
If you do have information on the suspects you saw in surveillance make sure you contact the Convington Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.