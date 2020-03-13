DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) An inmate was injured Thursday night after he shot himself while allegedly grabbing the gun of a Douglas County deputy.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the Wellstar Douglas Hospital. The Dougas County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was receiving medical attention at the facility when he attempted to escape. A deputy became involved and during the struggle, the inmate allegedly grabbed the gun and fired it, striking himself.
The inmate sustained non life-threatening injuries. The deputy was not injured.
The GBI is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
