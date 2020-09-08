ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are trying to find the person who opened gunfire on an innocent bystander.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday in Northwest Atlanta near the 2100 block of Peachtree Street.
According to Atlanta police, the shooting started after two men got into an argument.
During the dispute, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired several shots.
An innocent bystander and several vehicles were hit by the gunfire.
The innocent bystander was shot in the face and rushed by private vehicle to Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
