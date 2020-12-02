According to Atlanta police around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, multiple gunshots rang out in the parking lot of a recording studio near the intersection of Campbellton road and Fairburn road in Southwest Atlanta.
“I’m just, I’m terrified,” Devon Baker told CBS46 NEWS.
When investigators arrived on scene they found two men dead. The shooters were long gone. Devon baker and her mother own the flower shop across the street from the deadly scene.
“if it was 4 or 5 o’clock in the evening a bullet could’ve came across the street, and you know it could hit anywhere…I just couldn’t imagine walking out and seeing a crime scene right across the street,” Baker said.
Investigators told CBS46 NEWS this was not the first deadly shooting of the night. Less than two hours earlier two miles east on Campbellton rd another shooting took place after an argument. That shooting left one man dead and a second recovering in the hospital.
“It’s definitely something that’s gonna be on my mind for a while and I’ll definitely remember to think about it anytime I walk out the door to go anywhere,” Baker explained.
Investigators believe the two shootings aren’t related. They said the two shooters responsible for the shooting outside of the recording studio sped off in a grey sedan. As for the other shooting, police now believe the two men shot each other after the argument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.