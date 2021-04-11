Police are investigating two shootings in Metro Atlanta Sunday evening.
One shooting, a double non-fatal, happened on Waldrop Road in Decatur Sunday afternoon.
The victims, two men ages 18 and 69, are being treated in a local hospital and are expected to survive with non-life threatening injuries.
They were riding their bikes when they were shot. The suspect has not been identified.
The other happened around 6:10 p.m, when officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 192 Peachtree St SW in Atlanta.
When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was alert, conscious and breathing and he was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.
Investigation revealed the shooting happened at 192 Pryor St SW when a man attempted to rob the victim. After the robbery attempt, the suspect shot the victim twice in the legs before running away from the scene.
Investigators were notified and will be working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
