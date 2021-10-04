ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a string of shootings that happened Sunday night.
The first incident happened around 5:41 p.m., when officers responded to 80 Jess Hill Drive and found a man who was shot. The victim admitted himself to the hospital after telling police the incident occurred near 837 Lee Street SW.
The next shooting happened around 8:00 pm, officers received notice a man was shot at 98 Forsyth Street NW. EMS responded on scene and transported to the man to the hospital in critical condition. Officers are canvassing the area for a suspect(s) and possible witnesses.
The final shooting happened around 8:54 p.m. Officers responded to a person shot call at 129 North Ave. When they arrived, they found a manwho had been shot. He was conscious and transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information at this time.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding each of the three incidents.
Anyone with information can contact the Atlanta Police Department.
