ATLANTA (CBS46) -
ATLANTA (CBS46) - Three people are hospitalized after being shot on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW Friday night.
Atlanta police officers arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds to the arm. A bullet grazed the back of the third victim. Three victims were alert, conscious and breathing when they were taken to a local hospital, according to police.
The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. at 890 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They suspect the shooter fired their gun from the parking lot of the location.
Information is still preliminary, and the shooting remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.