Police are investigating a fight at a Cobb County shopping center that ended with two people shot Tuesday night.
Authorities reported that a fight had broken out in the area, during which two individuals were shot and injured. Both victims have been reported as being in stable condition.
The investigation continues, stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
