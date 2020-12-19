Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a metro Atlanta mall Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville after reports of gunfire near the security entrance of the mall.
The initial investigation revealed that the incident began as a physical fight between two women. As the altercation ensued, a firearm was discharged, after which both women fled the mall.
Reports say that no others were involved in the incident, and that there were no gunshot victims nor active shooters.
Authorities say the only the entrance near Regal Cinema Security office is closed.
This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.