DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) DeKalb Police are now investigating three different homicides. Three women in three weeks have been left on the streets or in a park, and no one has been arrested.
“It’s some people out here that need to be locked up, and put behind bars for the crimes they’ve committed,” said Schakur Paul who lives on the street where one of the homicides happened.
On December 12, 24- year-old Shantrelle Monroe was found shot to death behind a recreation area off of Lake Court Drive near Stone Mountain. Investigators believe she was lured into a park.
Two days before Christmas, 59-year-old Laura Ann Cooley was found shot to death on the side of the road on Eastwood Drive off of Glenwood Road.
On New Year’s Eve, 24-year-old Maya Mitchell was found shot to death on a trail in Glen Emerald Park. Mitchell was a student at Kennessaw State University, a former classmate from Shiloh High School told CBS46 that Mitchell was a nice girl, but they had lost contact in recent years.
“I’ve got two daughters myself, and I don’t want anything like that to ever happen,” Landy Rivers told CBS46. “To be honest with you, I be scared to leave myself sometimes, but I just have to keep my eyes open and keep myself prayerful.”
Police say Mitchell's car is still missing. It’s a green Ford Fusion with a Georgia license plate: RNF8368.
DeKalb Police say the killings don’t appear to be related and they’re looking at three different potential suspects. Anyone who sees Mitchell’s car is asked to call police at 770-824-7850.
