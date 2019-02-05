PAULDING COUNTY, GA (CBS46) On January 24th around 6:45PM a nine-year-old boy went missing from a martial arts studio off Sparks Drive in Hiram.
Seventeen minutes later the boy was found safe at a UPS store about a half mile away.
“The problem right now that we have is that we’re getting conflicting stories,” said Sergeant Ashley Henson, Public Information Officer for the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy’s mother told detectives she did not see anyone abduct him, but the child told detectives a man took him to a Hooters restaurant, where a good Samaritan stepped in to save him.
“According to Hooters employees, they don’t have any evidence to suggest the child entered the store,” Henson said.
Powder Springs Elementary School validated both stories by sending a letter home to parents about a possible abduction. It stated:
"Current reports in the traditional news media referencing this incident are erroneous and misleading. To be clear, the attempted kidnapping of a Powder Springs student did not happen on or near a Cobb County school campus and has not connection to the Cobb County School District in any way. We are aware of the incident and are focused on supporting Powder Springs Elementary School students and families."
“They did not communicate with us before the information was put out,” Henson said. “So, we’re trying to play catch up because this has snowballed into something it may or may not be.”
On Tuesday, the same child went missing from the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Hiram.
When the boy was found across the street at WalMart, he told officers a masked man had taken him.
“The child walked out the front door on his own, ran across the parking lot and undoubtedly crossed U.S. 278 and went to the WalMart store where we have video footage of him inside the WalMart store by himself.”
Sheriff’s Deputies are still investing the first alleged abduction attempt.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
