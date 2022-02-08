ATLANTA (CBS46)— Atlanta police are investigating a bomb threat at Spelman College. School officials say those on campus should shelter in place, and student residents should return to their housing. Classes are suspended, and the campus is closed.
This morning, @SpelmanSafety and @Atlanta_Police responded to a potential bomb threat at Spelman. The campus was on lockdown for four hours while officials completed a thorough sweep of the campus. Classes are canceled for today and the campus is closed to visitors. pic.twitter.com/KCAWvubctW— Spelman College (@SpelmanCollege) February 8, 2022
According to a spokesperson with Spelman College, the bomb threat came in just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the threat contained no information about the location or time of detonation.
Atlanta police were called to conduct sweeps of areas open to the public. The all-clear was given around 1 p.m. No devices were found. Campus remained closed to visitors as of Tuesday evening.
This is the second bomb threat the college has received in a week.
"We appreciate the active involvement of our local and federal officials," said Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., president of Spelman College. "We continue to count on them to work with us to add additional protective resources and to step up their investigations into these threats. The students, faculty, and staff of Spelman deserve the ability to conduct the college's mission with calm, confidence, and security.
