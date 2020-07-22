GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police are investigating a scene on interstate 985 of Buford Drive late Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say 985 southbound north of Buford Drive will be closed for an hour.
According to officers, they are investigating an apparent suicide that took place in a vehicle on the side of the interstate.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 for updates.
