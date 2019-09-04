LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to an attempted burglary in Lawrenceville.
On August 28, surveillance footage caught two men entering the backyard of a home on Cruse Road allegedly attempting to break in. The burglars were not able to gain access to the home.
Police say one of the suspects was last seen wearing a black hoodie, striped pants, Nike sneakers, and holding a black book bag with a yellow patch.
The second suspect was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, dark pants, purple underwear, black and white sneakers, pink and blue child’s book bag, and he was also carrying a duffel bag.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
