Atlanta Police Department is investigating sexual abuse claims at a church-run community center in Southwest Atlanta.
Detectives believe many more victims will come forward.
At least one child told investigators they were raped at Westend Family Life Community Center for two years. The child had reportedly been too scared to tell their parent until recently. APD and the surrounding neighborhood wants this claim to encourage others to speak up.
"I feel bad for the families, I'm shocked though." It's known as a community staple that assists families with children, many of them all grown up now like Tiffany Gilbert.
"You know there's a lot of us as young kids in the streets doing things we have no business doing but you know going there, it keeps you out of that." Adding, "You have fun and counseling and help with homework. "
For the very reasons the site is supposed to help, she's disappointed in the now alleged harm. Gilbert explained kids in the neighborhood look to the center for a way out.
CBS46 both called the center directly and the church which owns the location, the Atlanta Westend Seventh Day Adventist Church.
We have not yet heard back from them but the recorded voice message line calls the community center a means for 'effective educational and social' assistance for the area.
Atlanta detectives say in February they learned a member, who is now behind bars, molested at least one child from 2016 to 2018 at the center .
Neighbors told CBS46 they are in disbelief.
"It's tough, that's hard." Matt Tooley says, "It's hard when it's related to religion, it's such an integral part of people's lives."
And for former camp-goer like Tiffany, the wound feels deeper.
"I grew up there. I been here all my life and I used to go there until I was a teen." APD said they will not release the suspect's identity right now, in fear it may harm their ongoing investigation.
