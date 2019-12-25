ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Christmas Day.
Around 3:30 p.m. officers responded to a person shot call on the 1000 block of Peeples Street.
Upon arrival, officials found a man who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound; he was reported alert, conscious and breathing.
Police have not released the victim's identity at this time as this is an on-going investigation.
