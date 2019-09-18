GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating more than a dozen cases involving a Peachtree Corners treatment center.
They have received 15-20 complaints about Lakeview Behavioral Health, a facility that offers inpatient and outpatient treatment for addiction and mental health issues to adults and adolescents.
“Right now we’re looking into allegations of physical abuse, sexual abuse, cases of missing persons, neglect and even theft,” said Cpl. Michele Pihera.
She said in some cases people are having a difficult time remembering their time at the facility.
“Upon their discharge or when they find themselves at a different location, they’re waking up and coming to the realization that there are unexplained injuries sometimes physical injuries and sometimes sexual injuries,” she said.
Victims range in age from 23-65, according to police.
“Something very wrong is going on, very wrong,” said Kerri Hitch, whose 15 year-old son spent a week at Lakeview Behavioral Health.
She chose to send him there to get help for depression but said she had a very difficult time taking him home after a few days, even when she showed up with police. She eventually had to get a lawyer and tell her insurance to stop paying the facility. She said her son came home without getting the help he needed.
“It’s traumatized him, it’s traumatized us as parents,” she said, sending this message to the facility:
“We trusted you with our son, we trusted you would help him and you did nothing for him but make him worse.”
There are no warrants issued right now and police said they haven’t gotten much cooperation from staff at the facility. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
“We know that there are members of the community out there who either may know more information about these crimes or may have witnessed this. We also think there’s a possibility there’s other victims out there,” said Cpl. Pihera.
Staff at the facility had no comment to CBS46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.