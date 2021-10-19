LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left one man dead in Lithonia.
It happened just before 8 a.m. along Rock Chapel and Stephenson Roads.
Details are limited at this time, but CBS46 has learned that two vehicles were involved. The condition of the other driver remains unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.
