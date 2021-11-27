ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a crash, which killed a motorcyclist.
Police say they responded to the scene on Saturday around 1:08 a.m. near Interstate 85 North and Cheshire Bridge Road.
First responders found a male motorcyclist dead in the roadway, along with the motorcycle several feet north of him.
Investigators are working to understand the events leading up to the crash.
