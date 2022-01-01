ATLANTA (CBS46)— The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating a deadly crash involving a Toyota Scion that overturned and caught fire after hitting a concrete barrier wall.
Police say they responded to the single-car accident on the ramp of Georgia 400 South to I-85 South around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.
The driver was found dead in the car. The passenger was pulled out of the car by first responders and went to a local hospital in stable condition.
