ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting at 316 Altoona Place in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police responded to the location around 5 p.m. Saturday. Officers found one person deceased from a gunshot wound. At this time no suspects are outstanding and all persons involved are detained. Atlanta homicide detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting.
CBS46 will continue to provide the latest details on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.