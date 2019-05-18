ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on University Avenue.
CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke to detectives and neighbors about the deadly shooting.
“I just got home and saw all the police cars,” said Nick Smith, one neighbor.
When police arrived at the apartment complex at 651 University Avenue --they found a man lying on the sidewalk in front of the apartment building.
“My family is in there,” Smith said.
Neighbors say bullet holes riddled the doors and walls.
“There’s 93 shots through the house, you see what I’m saying? Shell casings and everything,” added Smith.
According to police, the man was shot in the chest.
We’re told there was a gun battle between the victim and a group.
Police say they do not know if they knew each other.
“They still have the numbers where the bullet holes are on the wall, there are numbers out here…you can still see bullet holes all through the house,” Smith added.
Police have not released his identity, but say he is in his late 20s.
Grady EMS responded, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several witnesses were interviewed at police headquarters.
“We’re just here to live, we all gotta go some day…we’re just here to live,” said Smith.
The investigation is ongoing.
