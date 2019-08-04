ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Atlanta.
They responded to a shots fired call on Forsyth Street just after midnight Saturday.
It happened right across from the popular Atlanta nightclub, magic city, where a woman was fatally shot after an argument escalated beyond repair.
Homicide Commander Lieutenant Andrea Webster says, "It looks like the shooter and victim arrived in a vehicle together and got in an altercation - about what we don’t know at this point."
When police arrived, they found 43-year-old Therese Bradley Horton shot to death.
Police say Horton and the suspect, Candace Morgan, arrived together, when an argument escalated.
"The first shot occurred inside the vehicle and then the shooter chased the victim outside the vehicle shooting her a couple more times," Webster said.
Horton collapsed in the Magic City parking lot, where she later died.
Soon after, with help from Magic City security guards, the shooter was arrested.
Atlanta police are still investigating and plan to collect surveillance video from nearby businesses.
Morgan has been charged with murder.
